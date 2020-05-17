Former DIO Drummer SIMON WRIGHT Talks Working With RONNIE JAMES DIO, The Incomplete Magica 2 Album - "Ronnie Wanted To Do It, But That Wasn't To Be"

Former Dio drummer Simon Wright joined Jimmy Kay and Alan Dixon on The Metal Voice on the 10 year anniversary of Ronnie James Dio's passing. Wright talked about his relationship with Ronnie, Dio Disciples, the Dio hologram shows, and the Dio albums he played on. He also spoke about his time with AC/DC.

Wright appeared on five Dio albums: Lock Up the Wolves (1990), Magica (2000), Killing the Dragon (2002), Master of the Moon (2004) and Holy Diver - Live (2006).

On working with Ronnie

Wright: "Ronnie was just great to work for, he let me do my own things and experiment with things. I just loved the way he worked, it was all about the music, to make it the best possible."

On Dio's Lock Up The Wolves album today

Wright: "I did listen to it a couple of weeks ago and I think it stands up. It's got some great songs on it and I have fond memories of recording it. I do think it stands the test of time, it holds up well in the overall Dio catalogue."

On Magica 2, which was never completed

Wright: "Ronnie had written down the beginnings of the continuation of the story of Magica and we were working on some songs. Doug Aldrich (guitars) came over the house just to keep things rolling along because Ronnie wasn't feeling very well and we thought it would occupy his mind, and Ronnie wanted to do it. There were three or four ideas put down and Ronnie began to continue the novel, but that wasn't to be. "

On the Dio Disciples album currently in the works

Wright: "The album is on hold cause we took a shift and we were all involved with the hologram, which is called Dio Returns. So we were out on the road of May / June of last year and it went really well. When we first started it was kind of slow and people were very wary of it and you can't blame them cause it's new technology. People were thinking we were doing Ronnie a bad move, which is ridiculous. People have screens up that show images and it's pretty much the same thing. So we took a shift and Dio Disciples is on hold at the moment. We have got about 4-5 demos down of different songs that me and guitarist Craig Goldy were working on and that's about it. It's kind of on hold at the moment as we are focusing on Dio Returns."

Check out BraveWords' tribute to Ronnie James Dio, penned by fearless leader Tim Henderson, here.