Former DIO Guitarist TRACY G Featured On Latest Episode Of The Right To Rock Podcast (Audio)

TheRighttoRock.com has issued their latest podcast (episode #226), featuring ex-Dio guitarist Tracy G. Tracy took time out of his busy schedule to discuss his group's latest album, Tramp, and their new distribution deal as well as his take of the state of music. Tune in at this location.

California Christmas is a new album from Tracy G and guitarist Michael Beatty, available as a CD and digital download. The tracklist is available below.

"Enter The King"

"MCHNY"

"Thankful Christmas"

"We Three Kings"

"A Christmas Prayer"

"California Christmas"

"Merry Christmas Dear"

"California Lullaby"

"Joy To The World"

Purchase the album via Tracy G's online shop here.