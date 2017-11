Former DIO Guitarist TRACY G Releases California Christmas Album Featuring MICHAEL BEATTY

California Christmas is anew album from former Dio guitarist Tracy G and guitarist Miachel Beatty, available as a CD and digital download. The tracklist is available below.

"Enter The King"

"MCHNY"

"Thankful Christmas"

"We Three Kings"

"A Christmas Prayer"

"California Christmas"

"Merry Christmas Dear"

"California Lullaby"

"Joy To The World"

Purchase the album via Tracy G's online shop here.