Former DIO Guitarist TRACY G Thinks RONNIE JAMES DIO Hologram Looks "Creepy" - "I Just Don't Know If He'd Be A Big Fan Of It" (Audio)
December 30, 2019, an hour ago
Former Dio guitarist Tracy G guests on Episode #7 of the 80's Glam Metalcast, which is available for streaming below.
During the interview, Tracy goes into extensive detail on the Strange Highways and Angry Machines albums, and discusses the Ronnie James Dio hologram, which he thinks is "creepy" and doesn’t think Ronnie would approve of.