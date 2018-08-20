Former DIO Keyboardist CLAUDE SCHNELL On CRAIG GOLDY Replacing VIVIAN CAMPBELL - "Vivian Was Basically Set Up"; Audio

Jimmy Kay and Alan Dixon from Canada's The Metal Voice recently interviewed former Dio keyboardist Claude Schnell, who discussed Last In Line, Sacred Heart and Dream Evil recording sessions, guitarist Vivian Campbell's contribution to Dio and his exit, the tensions on the recording of Lock Up The Wolves and his thoughts on the Dio hologram and Dio Disciples.

On Vinnie Appice's and Vivian Campbell's business relationship with Ronnie: "For as much as I was led to believe that what I would get early on and didn't, as frustrated as I was about it I found my solace when I found out what Vinnie was promised. So as bad as I felt about not getting whatever it was in terms of money. I could only imagine being in Vinnie Appice's shoes being promised the world and not getting it. The people who usually speak up the most are the people who have the least to lose. Ronnie used to say that musicians in L.A. bands are basically interchangeable parts of a jigsaw puzzle. You don't want to stir shit or make waves if you don't want to lose your meal ticket. Enter Vivian who came from a wealthy family. So as far as Vivian was concerned the money he has getting paid by Ronnie was less than most famous bands."

On Vivan Campbell being replaced by Craig Goldy on the Sacred Heart tour and Dream Evil album: "On the one hand Craig is a very accomplished guitar player but we all felt that that Vivian was treated very badly, not so much by Ronnie but it was obvious those decisions were being handled by Wendy Dio. Vivian was basically set up and he was put in a position where the only thing he could do was the exact thing that would get him kicked out of the band. When it came to pass Wendy was trying to get Craig into the band and Vivian got unceremoniously let go. In my humble opinion for no real fault of his own."

On Vivan Campbell joining Def Leppad and Ronnie's reaction: "That's an interesting thing for Ronnie to react negative to Vivian joining Def Leppard after paying him far below his market value, then you fault him for getting a gig making ten times he was making in Dio. For whatever Def Leppard is or isn't as far as music is concerned they are a machine, they will be a legendary band that will never be forgotten and for Vivian to be a part of that I think it was a very good move for him. I think the best move for Vivian and for all of us would have been if we had stayed together had Wendy allowed a more equitable split so we can all have a living wage and allow the band to develop in way bands used to develop back in the day. Not to take anything away from Craig but I think that Dream Evil would have been a better record if Vivian was playing on it. "