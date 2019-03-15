Former EAGLES Guitarist DON FELDER Releases Official Lyric Video For "Rock You" Featuring SAMMY HAGAR And JOE SATRIANI

Former Eagles guitarist, Don Felder, will release his new solo album, American Rock ‘N’ Roll, on April 5th via BMG. Guests on the upcoming album include Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash and Mick Fleetwood (Fleetwood Mac), as well as Sammy Hagar, Joe Satriani, and Chad Smith (essentially reuniting three-quarters of Chickenfoot).

Slash plays on the title track, which is available for streaming below. “Rock You” is a duet with Sammy Hagar that features Joe Satriani on guitar. An official lyric video for the track can be viewed below.

Felder told Rolling Stone that he flew up to Hagar’s studio outside San Francisco to record vocals for “Rock You,” kicking off a fortuitous series of events. “Just as we were finishing, Joe Satriani came walking in,” Felder recalled. “I said ‘Joe, grab a guitar and let’s figure out some guitar parts together.’ Joe and I plugged and sat in the control room and had a blast writing and arranging the guitar parts together. Just as we were finishing the guitars, Bob Weir came strolling down the hall and I asked him to sing on the chorus with us. It just all fell together and was so much fun to work with Sammy, Joe and Bob on this track. It totally rocks!”

