Former ECLIPSE ETERNAL Frontman Looks Back On Final Show Five Years Ago - "The Band May Be Over But The Bonds Created Still Hold True"

Timothy "Voldemars" Johnston, the former frontman of Toronto's epic black metal band Eclipse Eternal, posted the following message on July 5th:

"Feeling a bit nostalgic today as the below poster just popped up in my Facebook memories so…

It was five years ago today that Eclipse Eternal performed for the last time. Five years since we summoned the negative. Today it feels like forever ago. When Eclipse Eternal ended I was done. I was finished. My path was ended. I was done with music, with bands, with shows, with people, with everything. It was a dark period. Not angry, I was too tired for anger, just dark.

So, as I sit here, staring at the poster of the final Eclipse Eternal show (because I’m a masochist) I realize just how bizarre life can be. Five years ago, we hand picked two of my / our favorite bands to perform alongside us at this show, bands that we had played many, many shows with over the years and become close friends with and here it is, five years later and not only am I now in a band, Hexenklad, with three of the members of one of those bands (Pagan Ritual), but I’ve also been a guest vocalist on not one but two of the other bands, Black Empire, albums (Darkness Is My Throne and Ov Fire & Soul). Also, as the vocalist of Hexenklad I’ve also shared the stage with Operus, the new band which features Orcus, former bassist of Eclipse Eternal, and I’ve recorded a track for the upcoming Solace Of The Void album which features John (Hexenklad, Pagan Ritual), alongside Wulfgar and Carver, formerly of Eclipse Eternal.

Eclipse Eternal may be over but the bonds created still hold true. Our paths may have diverged, and new paths may have been chosen but we still all walk the same forest together and paths once separate have a way of meeting again and again in the most astounding of ways."