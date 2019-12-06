Former ECLIPSE ETERNAL Frontman VOLDEMARS, ALINA SNOWMAIDEN To Guest At ASTAROTH INCARNATE Show In Toronto Tonight

Hexenklad / former Eclipse Eternal frontman Voldemars has checked in with the following update:

"Let's start the day off right with a little announcement. Alina Snowmaiden and myself will be joining Astaroth Incarnate on stage for a special performance this Friday, December 6th at The Garrison (in Toronto) for Lindsay Schoolcraft's CD release for her solo debut album, Martyr. Opening the night will be Darkstone Crows. Hosted by Inertia Entertainment."

Astaroth Incarnate recently released a video for their song "I Am Fire / I Am Death (Omega)". The song is from their new Ascendance EP.

The band comments: "'I Am Fire / I Am Death (Omega)' is the continuation of the first track ('Alpha') that we released, and it continues on with the apocalyptic story concept from where it left of at the end of 'Alpha'. If you paid close attention to 'Alpha', you would've noticed four different characters (who represent the four horsemen of the apocalypse and are color-coded accordingly) intertwined in Death with the primary Astaroth character who represents Life. Therefore, Omega continues the story as representing the Astaroth character as someone who is beyond Death and one who incites the outcome of the eventual demise of a human."

Watch the video below.