Former ELEGY Members Reunite In 7 MILES TO PITTSBURGH; Pro-Shot Live Footage Posted

Former Elegy drummer Dirk Bruinenberg (Maiden United, Adagio) has reunited with ex-Elegy bassist Martin Helmantel in the band 7 Miles To Pittsburgh. Live footage from the Boerderij in Zoetermeer, Netherlands in December 2017 when they supported Tyketto is available below.

About 7 Miles To Pittsburgh.... in their own words:

"Martin Helmantel and long time friend Joris Lindner, residents of Eindhoven Rock City, had known each other for years and had always planned on writing and recording some musical ideas they had lying around for the hell of it. They were both eager to start something new. So they did, but they didn’t have vocals or melodies. Martin decided to see if he could get some help from his old friend Andrew Elt, see if he was interested in helping out…..initially, not really. Andrew was busy doing other things, and was caught off guard and at first, he declined. But, persistence on Martin’s behalf finally convinced him to give it a go. He was given carte blanche: 'Do what ever you want with the arrangements, just turn these ideas into songs!' So started the process of developing those rough sketches into finished paintings. The result of which you have before you now. We called the band 7 Miles To Pittsburgh. THAT was the hardest part!! Enjoy!"

Elegy released seven albums between 1992 and 2002, touring with Stratovarius and Kamelot in their peak years during the State of Mind (1997) and Manifestations Of Fear (1998) album cycles.