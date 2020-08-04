Former ENTOMBED A.D Bassist VICTOR BRANDT Looks Back On Joining DIMMU BORGIR - "When The Offer Came Along, I Really Wanted L-G PETROV's Blessing; He Said 'Go For It!'"

Dimmu Borgir bassist Victor Brandt is featured in a career-spanning interview with Guitar World. During the chat he discusses his departure from Satyricon in 2009 and joining Entombed A.D simply through lucky timing. 

Brandt: "I bumped into L-G Petrov from Entombed when I was in a line for food at an airport. I was looking for a full-time band, and I was a big Entombed fan, so I sent him a message on MySpace and let him know that I was available if he ever needed a session bassist. I was in luck because L-G needed a guy for the forthcoming tour, as their current bassist was about to become a father. We played Summer Breeze and Bloodstock, and we had no time to rehearse, apart from a quick unplugged session in the hotel room, so the first time we played together was on stage. It was a bit nerve-wracking, but it worked. I played with Entombed for nine years. When the offer from Dimmu came along, I really wanted L-G’s blessing to take the job, so I asked him what he thought – and he said 'Go for it!"

Read the complete story here.



