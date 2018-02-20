Former EUROPE Guitarist KEE MARCELLO Debuts “Fix Me” Music Video

Former Europe guitarist, Kee Marcello, has released a video for “Fix Me”, a track from his 2016 album, Scaling Up. Watch the clip below.

Conceived and recorded in the winter and spring of 2016, Scaling Up encompasses all the influences and genres in which the Swedish musician has been involved in since the start of his career. Besides the obvious resemblances to Europe’s classic sound, Kee also gives a nod to his past in Easy Action.

Kee Marcello says: ”The whole idea of Scaling Up is to, very respectfully, use the music of my past as a canvas to paint a picture of where I stand today and what I aim for in the future as a guitarist/singer/writer. I think we've got the balance of now and then just right, and it's performed by the best group of musicians I've ever had the honour of playing with!"

Scaling Up tracklisting:

“Black Hole Star”

“On The Radio”

“Don’t Miss You Much”

“Fix Me”

“Wild Child”

“Finger On The Trigger”

“Soldier Down”

“Scandinavia”

“Good Men Gone Bad”

“Scaling Up”

“Don’t Know How To Love No More”

“Blow By Blow”

“Fix Me” video:

“Don’t Miss You Much” video:

“Black Hole Star” video: