Former EVIL SURVIVES, ALPHAKILL Members Form DYREWOLF; Debut Album Out December 1st

Forged in the northern plains of Manitoba, emerges Dyrewolf, who are set to release their self-titled album independently on CD, December 1st, at The Handsome Daughter in Winnipeg. Dyrewolf was created in 2014 by ex-Evil Survives members Sean Oko (guitars), Derrick Kroll (drums), and Alphakill frontman Justin Stear (guitars/backing vocals). Dyrewolf acquired the talents of Jordan Gosselin on bass guitar in the middle of 2016. After a few vocal tryouts which turned out fruitless, Jordan recommended Kyle Freeman (vocalist) who joined the band in early 2017. Dyrewolf’s debut album is the culmination of years of writing and rearranging pieces to create the songs on display.

According to a press release, “the work at hand has catchy guitar hooks, shredding solo sections, memorable vocals, and a unified rhythm section which sets them apart from their contemporaries. The debut features nine tracks that are diverse, and multifaceted, going beyond conventional genre classifications. For fans of Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Dio, Racer X among others.”





Dyrewolf has opened a web store to take pre-orders for the upcoming album. “Heretic” and “Silver Spoon” off the album have recently been released as singles on YouTube below.

For more details visit Dyrewolf on their Facebook page.