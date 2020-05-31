Former EXODUS Frontman ROB DUKES Talks New GENERATION KILL Album, Reveals Guitarist GARY HOLT Will Make Guest Appearance (Audio)

The latest episode of the Talking Metal Podcast was recorded live on May 22nd. Hosts Mark and John speak with Ted Nugent’s drummer Jason Hartless and Generation Kill / former Exodus vocalist Rob Dukes. During the interview Dukes, which starts 59 minutes into the podcast, he reveals that Exodus guitarist Gary Holt will be doing some playing on the next Generation Kill album.

Machine Head were joined by Dukes on January 16th during their concert at Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona. Watch them perform "A Lesson In Violence" below: