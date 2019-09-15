Former EXODUS Singer ROB DUKES Covers BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN; BLOODMOON RITUAL “Ain’t Gonna Happen”

Rob Dukes (Exodus, Generation Kill) has covered the Cover of the Bruce Springsteen classic "Further On (Up The Road)" with guitarist C. Will Harden (New Messiah), bassist Scott Reeder (Fireball Ministry, Kyuss, The Obsessed) and drummer Craig Cefola (Wheelhouse Junction, New Messiah)

Earlier this year, Dukes announced that he formed a new project called Bloodmoon Ritual, alongside drummer Greg Hall (Sacred Reich), guitar and bassist respectively Eric Meyer and Michael Gonzalez (both Dark Angel members) and guitarist Chris Cannella (Autumn’s End).

Greg Hall confirmed last week that the band “ain’t gonna happen. The players involved are busy with other obligations,and while it would have been a definite blast, logistically it proved to be a hurdle we just couldn’t get over. Who knows, maybe someday we’ll get it on track.”