Former EXODUS Singer ROB DUKES Talks Recovery From COVID-19 - "I Ended Up In Hospital, But Only For 12 Hours"
April 13, 2020, an hour ago
Guesting on the Talking Rock podcast, former Exodus vocalist Rob Dukes discussed his recent recovery from COVID-19, guitarist Gary Holt, Exodus, his work on cars, Generation Kill, Star Wars, The Mandalorian, and more.
Dukes joined Machine Head on January 16th during their concert at Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona. Watch them perform "A Lesson In Violence" below: