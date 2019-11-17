Former FAITH NO MORE Guitarist JIM MARTIN To Perform With Reunited INFECTIOUS GROOVES Today At Brazil's Sick Bastards Social Fest

The reunited Infectious Grooves will peform today (November 17th) at Sick Bastards Social Fest in São Paulo, Brazil as part of radio station 89 A Rádio Rock's 34 year celebration. The show will take place at Espaço das Américas and will feature Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, former Faith No More guitarist Jim Martin, Suicidal Tendencies frontman Mike Muir, Suicidal Tendencies guitarist Dean Pleasants, and Avenged Sevenfold drummer Brooks Wackerman on stage. Watch for video from the performance in the coming days.

Martin is filling in for guitarist Adam Siegel. He previously performed with Infectious Grooves on two separate occasions in 2013 and 2014. Check out video from his appearance with the band in 2014 at the Orion Festival.