Former FAITH NO MORE Singer CHUCK MOSLEY Dead At 57

Former Faith No More singer Chuck Mosley has died at the age of 57.

His family has issued the following statement: "After a long period of sobriety, Charles Henry Mosley III lost his life on November 9th, 2017 due to the disease of addiction.

"We're sharing the manner in which he passed in the hopes that it might serve as a warning or wake-up call or beacon to anyone else struggling to fight for sobriety.

"He is survived by long-term partner Pip Logan, two daughters, Erica and Sophie, and his grandson Wolfgang Logan Mosley.

"The family will be accepting donations for funeral expenses. Details to follow when arranged."

Mosley sang on Faith No More’s first two albums, 1985’s We Care A Lot and 1987’s Introduce Yourself before exiting in 1988. His debut solo album, Will Rap Over Hard Rock For Food was released in 2009.

Mosley recently sang on Primitive Race’s new album Soul Pretender, released November 3rd via Metropolis Records.