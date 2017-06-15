Former FAITH NO MORE Singer CHUCK MOSLEY To Be Joined By BANG TANGO Guitarist DREW FORTIER On Select Dates

Original Faith No More vocalist Chuck Mosley - who was also part of Bad Brains, Cement, and Indoria - has launched his Reintroduce Yourself Tour of America; the complete routing can be seen in the official poster below.

On the following four shows, guitarist Drew Fortier (Bang Tango, Zen From Mars) will be playing guitar in Mosley's solo band, as regular guitarist Cris Morgan switches to bass; filling in for Joshua Nelson. The lineup is rounded out by drummer Douglas Esper.

June

28 - Rock Island, IL - Rock Island Brewing Co.

29 - Des Moines, IA - Underground Rock Shop

30 - Brookfield, IL - Elks Lodge

July

1 - West Chicago, IL - Cairo Ale House

For further details, visit the official Chuck Mosley Facebook page.