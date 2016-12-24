Former FEAR FACTORY Bassist CHRISTIAN OLDE WOLBERS - "I've Been Trying To Reach Out And Get This Reunion Thing Happening" (Audio)

On the latest installment of former God Forbid guitarist Doc Coyle's podcast, The Ex-Man, former Fear Factory bassist Christian Olde Wolbers revealed he's very much into the idea of reauniting with the original FF line-up even though he and former drummer Herrera are embroiled in a legal battle with vocalist Burton C. Bell and guitarist Dino Cazares. Check out the interview via the audio player below.

Olde Wolbers: "I've been trying to reach out and try to get this reunion thing happening. There would be nothing better for this band than to reconcile our differences, fucking write a killer record, which I know we can, and we would be doing really big tours. My passion for playing and what we have invested in this band is very big, and I know it's really big for Dino as well because he started it with Raymond back in the day. We could do really good tours. I mean, we could probably go open up for Metallica the whole entire run right now."

Older Wolbers appears on five Fear Factory albums, three as bassist (Demanufacture, Obsolete, Digimortal) and two as guitarist (Archetype, Transgression) when Cazares left the band. Olde Wolbers parted ways with Fear Factory in 2009 and was replaced by Byron Stroud (Strapping Young Lad)