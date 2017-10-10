Former GENERATION KILL Bassist ROB MOSCHETTI Takes Centre Stage With New Band THE PAIN METHOD; Debut Album Due In Spring 2018

Former Generation Kill bassist Rob Moschetti (Pro-Pain, M.O.D.) has formed a new hard rock band, The Pain Method, with two of his bandmates from Generation Kill.

The Pain Method incorporates hard rock and old school metal riffs, with a major twist in the vocal department. Moschetti has kept his mouth shut for far too long, and ather than lending his voice to backing vocals, as he did in his previous bands, Rob has moved to centre stage, delivering melodic powerful vocals with three and four part harmonies throughout the entire new album, as well as playing rhythm and lead guitar.

To bring this project to life, Rob recruited veteran musicians and former bandmates Rob Youells on drums and Jason Trenczer on lead guitar. To round out the "live" lineup and execute the vocal harmonies, Rob has raised the bar, yet again, by bringing in Will Winton on bass and backing vocals, and Jonathan Rosario on rhythm guitar and backing vocals. These two were brought in because they have been frontmen/vocalists in their previous bands. This will enable The Pain Method to deliver the songs "live" as they appear, or better yet, exceed their performance, executed on their debut album.

As Rob said in his personal bio, he has not even scratched the surface with his many projects that have brought him to this point. The Pain Method will exceed anyone's expectations of what a hard rock band can do musically, while still maintaining catchy guitar riffs and huge vocal hooks in each and every track off of their debut album.

Expected release date is spring 2018. Stay tuned for updates.