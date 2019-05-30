Former GORGOROTH Frontman's GAAHLS WYRD Announce Russian Tour Dates

May 30, 2019, an hour ago

Norwegian extreme metal formation, Gaahls Wyrd, fronted by renowned vocalist Gaahl (Gorgoroth, Wardruna, God Seed), will release their debut album, GastiR - Ghosts Invited, tomorrow (May 31) via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the album here.

In conjunction with the record release, Gaahls Wyrd have announced new Russian tour dates for December.

Find the band's complete live itinerary here.

GastiR - Ghosts Invited album details follow...

"Ek Erilar"
"From The Spear"
"Ghosts Invited"
"Carving The Voices"
"Veiztu Hve"
"The Speech And The Self"
"Through And Past And Past"
"Within The Voice Of Existence"

Album stream:

"Carving The Voices" video:

"From The Spear":

"Ghosts Invited":

(Photo - Kati Ran)



