Former GORGOROTH Frontman's GAAHLS WYRD Streaming Entire GastiR - Ghosts Invited Album Ahead Of Official Release

Norwegian extreme metal formation, Gaahls Wyrd, fronted by renowned vocalist Gaahl (Gorgoroth, Wardruna, God Seed), are streaming their upcoming album, GastiR - Ghosts Invited, out via Season Of Mist on May 31. Pre-order the album here, and listen below.

"Ek Erilar"

"From The Spear"

"Ghosts Invited"

"Carving The Voices"

"Veiztu Hve"

"The Speech And The Self"

"Through And Past And Past"

"Within The Voice Of Existence"

Album stream:

"Carving The Voices" video:

"From The Spear":

"Ghosts Invited":

Gaahls Wyrd have announced the GastiR - Ghosts Invited European Tour 2019. The band will play a selected number of festivals during the Summer, before embarking on a European tour with Mayhem and synthwave act Gost.

The journey will start on October 31 in Nijmegen, Netherlands and continues through France, Italy, Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, and Finland before the final curtain on November 30 in Stockholm, Sweden.

(Photo - Kati Ran)