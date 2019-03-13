Former GORGOROTH Frontman's GAAHLS WYRD Streaming New Track "From The Spear"

Norwegian extreme metal formation, Gaahls Wyrd, fronted by renowned vocalist Gaahl (Gorgoroth, Wardruna, God Seed), are streaming the second single off their upcoming album, GastiR - Ghosts Invited. The new album will be released via Season Of Mist on May 31st. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the new track below.

The band comments on the track: "By choosing 'From The Spear' as the second single, we wanted to showcase the diversity of the album. It’s more uptempo than Ghosts Invited and has this grandiose ending. Riff-wise, it has more of a classic metal feel to it. We think it adds another layer to our musical scope."

GastiR - Ghosts Invited artwork and tracklisting below.

"Ek Erilar"

"From The Spear"

"Ghosts Invited"

"Carving The Voices"

"Veiztu Hve"

"The Speech And The Self"

"Through And Past And Past"

"Within The Voice Of Existence"

"Ghosts Invited":

(Photo - Kati Ran)