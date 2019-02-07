Former GORGOROTH Frontman's GAAHLS WYRD Streaming New Track "Ghosts Invited"; New Album Due In May

February 7, 2019, an hour ago

news black death gaahls wyrd gorgoroth

Former GORGOROTH Frontman's GAAHLS WYRD Streaming New Track "Ghosts Invited"; New Album Due In May

Norwegian extreme metal formation, Gaahls Wyrd, fronted by renowned vocalist Gaahl, are now streaming the first track off their upcoming album, GastiR - Ghosts Invited. The new album will be released via Season Of Mist on May 31st. The single "Ghosts Invited", can be heard below.

Gaahls Wyrd recorded their debut album in Solslottet Studios with producer Iver Sandøy (Enslaved). The record will include the following tracklisting:

"Ek Erilar"
"From The Spear"
"Ghosts Invited"
"Carving The Voices"
"Veiztu Hve"
"The Speech And The Self"
"Through And Past And Past"
"Within The Voice Of Existence"

Gaahls Wyrd have announced a European co-headliner tour with enigmatic metal band Tribulation and UADA.

Tour dates:

February (with Tribulation, UADA)
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Kronensaal
22 - Essen, Germany - Turock
24 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Helling
25 - London, UK - O2 Islington Academy
26 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
28 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

March (with Tribulation, UADA)
1 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk
2 - Vienna, Austria- Viper Room
3 - Prague, Czech Republic Nova Chmelnice
5 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla
6 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
7 - Berlin, Germany - BiNuu
8 - Leipzig, Germany - UT Connewitz
9 - Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central
10 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands- Neushoorn

For more on Gaahls Wyrd, visit the band's Facebook page, here.

(Photo - Kati Ran)



Featured Audio

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

Featured Video

PHEAR Guitarist GRAHAM STIRRETT Premieres “Masquerade” Lyric Video

PHEAR Guitarist GRAHAM STIRRETT Premieres “Masquerade” Lyric Video

Latest Reviews