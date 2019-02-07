Former GORGOROTH Frontman's GAAHLS WYRD Streaming New Track "Ghosts Invited"; New Album Due In May

Norwegian extreme metal formation, Gaahls Wyrd, fronted by renowned vocalist Gaahl, are now streaming the first track off their upcoming album, GastiR - Ghosts Invited. The new album will be released via Season Of Mist on May 31st. The single "Ghosts Invited", can be heard below.

Gaahls Wyrd recorded their debut album in Solslottet Studios with producer Iver Sandøy (Enslaved). The record will include the following tracklisting:

"Ek Erilar"

"From The Spear"

"Ghosts Invited"

"Carving The Voices"

"Veiztu Hve"

"The Speech And The Self"

"Through And Past And Past"

"Within The Voice Of Existence"

Gaahls Wyrd have announced a European co-headliner tour with enigmatic metal band Tribulation and UADA.

Tour dates:

February (with Tribulation, UADA)

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Kronensaal

22 - Essen, Germany - Turock

24 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Helling

25 - London, UK - O2 Islington Academy

26 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

28 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

March (with Tribulation, UADA)

1 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk

2 - Vienna, Austria- Viper Room

3 - Prague, Czech Republic Nova Chmelnice

5 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla

6 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

7 - Berlin, Germany - BiNuu

8 - Leipzig, Germany - UT Connewitz

9 - Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central

10 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands- Neushoorn

For more on Gaahls Wyrd, visit the band's Facebook page, here.

(Photo - Kati Ran)