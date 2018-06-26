Former GRIM REAPER Guitarist NICK BOWCOTT, ALICE COOPER Guitarist NITA STRAUSS Cover PANTERA's "Walk" In Tribute To VINNIE PAUL; Video
In honour of the passing of Vinnie Paul - who died unexpectedly on Friday, June 22nd, reportedly suffering a heart attack at his home in Las Vegas, Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper) along with Sweetwater's Nick Bowcott (ex-Grim Reaper and Mike Stanley performed Pantera's "Walk" at GearFest 2018. Video of the performance can be seen below:
Sebastian Bach, Megadeth, and Alice In Chains all paid tribute to Vinnie at their recent concerts.