Former GRIP INC. Guitarist WALDEMAR SORYCHTA Resurrects DESPAIR - Reworked Version Of Debut Album On The Way; Audio Samples Streaming

Acclaimed producer/guitarist Waldemar Sorychta (Grip Inc., Lacuna Coil, Moonspell, Samuel) has resurrected the German technical thrash band Despair. Joining him in the group's current incarnation are former Morgoth vocalist Marc Grewe, original Despair drummer Markus "Makka" Freiwald (ex-Sodom) and new bassist Marius Ickert.

The revamped Despair is in the studio putting the finishing touches on a reworked version of the band's debut album, History Of Hate, which was released in 1988. The songs from the original LP have been rearranged and will feature new lyrics by Grewe.

Says Waldemar Sorychta: "I got the idea to re-write the whole album with chosen original parts and remake to a modern songs how I would play them today. After the first try, I was surprised how great it sounds, so I continued."

Listen to audio samples of tracks from the upcoming album below, and stay tuned for updates.