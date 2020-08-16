Former GUNS N' ROSES Drummer MATT SORUM Guests On Episode 4 Of Drum For The Song Podcast

"Thanks for checking out episode 4 of Drum For The Song podcast featuring Matt Sorum - superstar drummer previously of Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver, The Cult, The Hollywood Vampires and more," says host and drummer for Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, Dane Campbell.

"This is a truly fascinating conversation with the man who played drums on 'November Rain' and toured the world with one of the biggest rock bands of all time. Matt talks about how he ended up joining Guns N' Roses after Slash and Duff McKagan saw him play with The Cult. He also describes how the Use Your Illusion and The Spaghetti Incident? albums were recorded, and how he eventually got into songwriting with Slash for the Slash's Snakepit project."

"Matt also has a funny story about how he discovered dance music at a foam party in Ibiza with Slash. He talks about his blues project with Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top and how he had to revise his blues shuffles on the drums. He speaks fondly of his brief time touring as drummer for Motörhead while Mikkey Dee was temporarily unavailable and how he loved playing with Lemmy and Phil Campbell - my dad. Matt also goes into detail about his soon to be released app 'Artbit' which was designed to help musicians, dancers and artists get paid for their exposure online while offering charity donations. He also talks about his new beer, The Drummer Beer, which I personally cannot wait to try!"

In 2021, Matt Sorum will release his autobiography, Double Talkin' Jive: True Rock 'N' Roll Stories From The Drummer Of Guns N' Roses, The Cult, And Velvet Revolver.

The official book description reads as follows:

Cocaine smuggling, shoot-outs, and never-ending decadent parties: Matt Sorum's 'Double Talkin' Jive' could almost be described as the autobiographical equivalent of the film, Blow. But rather than becoming a premier drug smugglers, Matt Sorum becomes a world-famous drummer in Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver and The Cult. Sorum drops out of high school to become a drummer, but turns to selling pot to support himself, and later smuggling large quantities of cocaine. When Sorum is given the chance to play in The Cult, he is finally able to make a living as a drummer. The very next year, Slash and Duff McKagan recruit Matt to join Guns N' Roses, and with that, Matt's life is transformed.

When Axl Rose starts turning up at the recording studio more and more sporadically, sometimes not at all, Matt recounts in keen detail how he and the band stagger toward their downfall. Matt and his Guns N' Roses bandmates Slash and Duff form Velvet Revolver with Dave Kushner and Scott Weiland. When Weiland suddenly leaves the band, Matt steps in as drummer for Motörhead during their U.S. tour, and then starts his own all-star band, Kings Of Chaos.

During his time as a professional drummer, Matt battles alcohol and coke addictions, but meeting his girlfriend, Ace Harper, helps him manage to go clean. Matt Sorum's autobiography, written with writer duo Leif Eriksson and Martin Svensson, avoids all the usual rock biography clichés.