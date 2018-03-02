Former GUNS N' ROSES Drummer MATT SORUM On Forthcoming Autobiography - "I'm Being Really Truthful About Everything That Happened"; Audio Interview

Drummer Matt Sorum (The Cult, Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver) recently appeared on the 2 Hours With Matt Pinfield podcast. The complete interview can be heard via the audio player below.

An excerpt, featuring Matt discussing his upcoming autobiography, has been transcribed as follows with Sorum saying:

"I'm writing (it) right now. When you write a book, you sit for hours and just go through the trials and tribulations. I've done almost four months of four or five day sessions, like, once a month, so I've got hours and hours — probably 1,000 pages right now. We're going to edit it down. It's going to be good, though. It's going to be the juiciest of the juiciest of the GN'R books, for sure, plus all the other crap I've done. I'm being really truthful about everything that happened. I'm not a jaded individual; I'm not a bitter guy. There's a lot of bad shit that went down, but I just want to tell the story straightforward, and I don't want to, like, hold back. I will edit some things — my wife's got to look at it."

"I've had such an amazing life, and I go, 'Wow, man. If I don't write it down now, I don't want to forget.' There's a lot of good shit in the book that doesn't pertain to GN'R. Before I was in a rock band, I was a drug smuggler. I used to smuggle cocaine across borders. I'd fly on airplanes with two kilos strapped around my waist. Most of my deliveries were in Hawaii, because I had a big connection there. I thought about the title Rock 'N Roll Smuggler. Imagine the movie Blow, and then think about coming up in rock 'n roll, before I got into bands that I was in. My way to pay my way was smuggling, and that's what I did. A lot of the book, there's probably going to be at least a chapter or two on my drug dealing days."

"The last time I smuggled two kilos to Hawaii, I remember thinking I was being followed, and it wasn't because I was paranoid on cocaine — I really felt that I was being followed. So, I told the guy that flew this stuff for — I was the mule, and I got, like, a couple grand every time I went — 'I can't do this. I'm being followed.' He's like, 'Oh, man, you're just high.' I'm like, 'No, man. I'm not doing it. I'm going back to LA.' The guy that took my place got arrested. 20 years in a federal penitentiary (for) international drug smuggling. That would have been me."

A publication date for Matt Sorum's autobiography has not yet been announced.