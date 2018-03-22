Former GUNS N' ROSES Drummer STEVEN ADLER Announces Australian Tour Dates

March 22, 2018, 26 minutes ago

"Fabulous news," exclaims former Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler. "My band and I will be touring Australia for the first time ever! Join us as we salute the greatest-selling debut rock album of all time, Appetite For Destruction. I'm super excited about this once in a lifetime experience and can't wait to share it with all my friends Down Under."

Confirmed tour dates are listed below. These shows will also feature a Q&A session with Steven, and his mother Deanna Adler, author of Sweet Child Of Mine: How I Lost My Son To Guns N' Roses.

May
16 - Discovery - Darwin, Australia
17 - The Gov - Adelaide, Australia
18 - Capitol - Perth, Australia
19 - The Backroom - Brisbane, Australia
25 - 170 Russell - Melbourne, Australia
26 - Max Watts - Sydney, Australia

 

 

