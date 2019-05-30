Former GUNS N' ROSES Drummer STEVEN ADLER Joins KISS Kruise IX

Original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler is the latest addition to the KISS Kruise IX, which sails October 30th to November 4th, 2019, from Miami, Florida to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas and Falmouth, Jamaica aboard Norwegian Pearl.

Get ready to rock and roll all night! A ship full of incredible shows with these amazing artists awaits: KISS, The Darkness, Bruce Kulick, Steven Adler, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Bob Schneider, The New Roses, Royal Bliss, The Dead Deads, Jake J And The Killjoys, and Simply Queen, with more to be announced.

The KISS Kruise IX theme has been announced: Rock n' Roll Legacy. Over the years KISS has created a legacy that is not only undeniable but recognized all over the world. Book your room today and celebrate the KISS Legacy at sea!