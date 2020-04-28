Former GUNS N' ROSES / VELVET REVOLVER Drummer MATT SORUM's Double Talkin' Jive Autobiography Pushed Back To Late Summer / Early Fall Release

Drummer Matt Sorum was originally scheduled to release his autobiography, Double Talkin' Jive: True Rock 'N' Roll Stories From The Drummer Of Guns N' Roses, The Cult, And Velvet Revolver, on April 7th, 2020 via Chicago Review Press. That date was pushed back three months to July 7th, 2020. Guesting on the April 13th installment of In A Lonely Place With Matt Pinfield, Sorum revealed it will be released "in late summer or early fall" but didn't give specifics for the delay.

The official book description reads as follows:

Cocaine smuggling, shoot-outs, and never-ending decadent parties: Matt Sorum's 'Double Talkin' Jive' could almost be described as the autobiographical equivalent of the film, Blow. But rather than becoming a premier drug smugglers, Matt Sorum becomes a world-famous drummer in Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver and The Cult. Sorum drops out of high school to become a drummer, but turns to selling pot to support himself, and later smuggling large quantities of cocaine. When Sorum is given the chance to play in The Cult, he is finally able to make a living as a drummer. The very next year, Slash and Duff McKagan recruit Matt to join Guns N' Roses, and with that, Matt's life is transformed.

When Axl Rose starts turning up at the recording studio more and more sporadically, sometimes not at all, Matt recounts in keen detail how he and the band stagger toward their downfall. Matt and his Guns N' Roses bandmates Slash and Duff form Velvet Revolver with Dave Kushner and Scott Weiland. When Weiland suddenly leaves the band, Matt steps in as drummer for Motörhead during their U.S. tour, and then starts his own all-star band, Kings Of Chaos.

During his time as a professional drummer, Matt battles alcohol and coke addictions, but meeting his girlfriend, Ace Harper, helps him manage to go clean. Matt Sorum's autobiography, written with writer duo Leif Eriksson and Martin Svensson, avoids all the usual rock biography clichés.

The book will be released in four formats - Cloth, EPUB, Mobipocket, PDF Cloth - and can be pre-ordered here.