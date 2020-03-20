Former H.I.M. Frontman VILLE VALO Resurfaces With Gothica Fennica Vol. 1 EP; New Songs Streaming

Finnish vocalist and former H.I.M. frontman Ville Valo has resurfaced with a three-song EP entitled Gothica Fennica Vol. 1. The three tracks - "Salute The Sanguine", "Run Away From The Sun" and "Saturnine Saturnalia" - have been released under the moniker VV and are available via most digital platforms. Go to this location or check them out below.

Following a long radio silence, Finland’s H.I.M. embarked on the Bang & Whimper Tour in 2017, closing the final chapter on their 26-year career. Valo issued the following statement at the time:

"After quarter of a century of Love and Metal intertwined we sincerely feel H.I.M. has run its unnatural course and adieus must be said in order to make way for sights, scents and sounds yet unexplored. We completed the pattern, solved the puzzle and turned the key. Thank you."

Formed in 1991 by vocalist Ville Valo, guitarist Mikko “Linde” Lindström and bassist Mikko "Migé" Paananen, H.I.M. truly stand out as one of the rock world’s most unique acts. Beautifully blending metal, goth and hard rock with deep, thoughtful and moving lyrics, H.I.M. offered the world a new take on the metal genre, which became known as Love Metal (also the title of their fourth album).

Over the course of eight studio albums, H.I.M. captured the hearts and minds of fans across the globe, drawn by their irresistible and inimitable style. Under the banner of their Heartagram logo - a potent symbol encapsulating the juxtaposition of the light and dark, the fierce and forlorn, and the evil and love found in their music - H.I.M. filled venues and crashed charts the world over, collecting numerous awards, gracing countless magazine covers and becoming the first Finnish act to achieve Gold status in the US.