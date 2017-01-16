Former HAIL THE VILLAIN Frontman's SIX SIDE DIE Post "Schadenfreude" Behind-The-Scenes Footage

Former Hail The Villain frontman Bryan Crouch's Six Side Die have returned with a 21:12 minute song, 'Schadenfreude'. They have released behind-the-scenes footage from the writing and recording sessions, which is available below.

Six Side Die recently checked in with the following update:

"We are excited to announce that pre-orders are available for 'Schadenfreude' as of right now on iTunes! We need your support to make it our greatest release to date. We agree the CD is better, but in order to have this release ready ASAP we had to start digital. Should have a deluxe version in hard copy by spring."

"Schadenfreude" is a song about inventors Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla. It will be released in January 17th. Go to this location to pre-order.

The tracklist for Six Side Die's full length debut, That F'n Album, released in 2013 is as follows:

'Fuzz Candy'

'Freeze Frame'

'Fight'

'Fracture Mon Frere'

'Family Man'

'Fraudulence'

'Fortunate Liar'

'Furiouso'

'Fuse'

'Fools In Hyperspace'