Former HAIL THE VILLAIN Frontman's SIX SIDE DIE To Perform New 21 Minute Song "Schadenfreude" At Upcoming Toronto Show
January 31, 2017, an hour ago
Former Hail The Villain frontman Bryan Crouch's Six Side Die have returned with a 21:12 minute song, 'Schadenfreude'. They will perform the song in its entirety at their upcoming show in Toronto at the Bovine Sex Club on February 24th.
The band has released behind-the-scenes footage from the writing and recording sessions for "Schadenfreude", which is available below.
"Schadenfreude" is a song about inventors Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla. It was released on January 17th. Check it out below.