Former HAIL THE VILLAIN Frontman's SIX SIDE DIE To Perform New Song "Schadenfreude" Live For The First Time; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

Former Hail The Villain frontman Bryan Crouch's Six Side Die have returned with a 21:12 minute song, 'Schadenfreude', at their EP release party. They performed the song in its entirety at their February 24th show in Toronto at the Bovine Sex Club. Fan-filmed video of the first 4:24 of the song can be viewed below.

The band recentlyreleased behind-the-scenes footage from the writing and recording sessions for "Schadenfreude", which is available below.

"Schadenfreude" is a song about inventors Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla. It was released on January 17th. Check it out below.