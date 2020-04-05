Former HANOI ROCKS, HIM Manager SEPPO VESTERINEN Passes At Age 71

Word has come down via Finnish news outlets and several of the country's muscians that legendary rock manager Seppo Vesterinen has passed away. He was 71.

Vesterinen worked with acts including Hanoi Rocks, HIM, The Rasmus and Reckless Love. He reportedly passed away on April 2nd due to an undisclosed lengthy illness.

Former Hanoi Rocks frontman Miachel Monroe and ex-HIM drummer Gas Lipstick posted messages via social message expressing sadness at Vesterinen's passing.