Former HELLACOPTERS Guitarist ROBERT “STRÄNGEN” DAHLQVIST Dead At 40

Robert "Strängen" Dahlqvist, former guitarist for Swedish rock band The Hellacopters, has died at 40 years of age. Dahlqvist was with The Hellacopters from 1999 until the band split in 2008. Last fall he released the solo single, “Bangatan”.

A translated message from The Hellacopters reads: “It's hard to find the words right now but it is with great sadness that we must announce that Robert "Strängen" Dahlqvist is dead. In 10 years, we traveled around the world several laps together. Shared recreational vehicles and recording. Played at clubs and festivals. It is incredibly difficult to describe with words what the string has meant to us and how we would try it so we can't explain how much he is missing us. Our thoughts go out to all the great memories we had together and especially to his family. Until we meet again.”



