Former HOUSE OF LORDS Members KEN MARY And CHUCK WRIGHT Perform Together For First Time In 12 Years With NORTHERN LIGHTS OCHESTRA; Live Video And Interview Available

Drum legend Ken Mary (House Of Lords, Alice Cooper, Fifth Angel) recently played during The Ultimate Jam Night at the Whisky A Go-Go in Hollywood with Bruce Kulick (KISS), Robin McAuley (MSG, Survivor), Mitch Perry (Bobby Blotzer's Ratt), Walter Ino (Survivor), and former House Of Lords bandmate Chuck Wright as part of the Northern Lights Orchestra. It was Mary's and Wright's first show together in 12 years)

Check out Mary's interview with Lucas H. Gordon below along with live footage from the night.