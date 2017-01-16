Former HOUSE OF LORDS Members KEN MARY And CHUCK WRIGHT Perform Together For First Time In 12 Years With NORTHERN LIGHTS OCHESTRA; Live Video And Interview Available

January 16, 2017, 4 minutes ago

news house of lords northern lights orchestra ken mary chuck wright hard rock

Former HOUSE OF LORDS Members KEN MARY And CHUCK WRIGHT Perform Together For First Time In 12 Years With NORTHERN LIGHTS OCHESTRA; Live Video And Interview Available

Drum legend Ken Mary (House Of Lords, Alice Cooper, Fifth Angel) recently played during The Ultimate Jam Night at the Whisky A Go-Go in Hollywood with Bruce Kulick (KISS), Robin McAuley (MSG, Survivor), Mitch Perry (Bobby Blotzer's Ratt), Walter Ino (Survivor), and former House Of Lords bandmate Chuck Wright as part of the Northern Lights Orchestra. It was Mary's and Wright's first show together in 12 years)

Check out Mary's interview with Lucas H. Gordon below along with live footage from the night.

Featured Audio

GRAVE DIGGER - "Healed By Metal" (Napalm)

GRAVE DIGGER - "Healed By Metal" (Napalm)

Featured Video

THE DRIP Streaming “Blackest Evocation” Video

THE DRIP Streaming “Blackest Evocation” Video

Latest Reviews