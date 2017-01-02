Former ICED EARTH Frontman MATT BARLOW Launches New Project SENTINELS; Debut Album Due In 2017

Former Iced Earth frontman Matt Barlow has checked in with the following update:

"Brothers and sisters! I wanted to give all of you guys a first look at the press release for my new project I am working on with Jonah Weingarten (Pyramaze). I am really excited about this project and the song writing for the record is nearly complete. 2017 is looking up!"

From the visionary minds of legendary metal vocalist Matt Barlow (Ashes of Ares, Iced Earth, Pyramaze) and composer, keyboardist and pianist Jonah Weingarten (Pyramaze, Structure of Inhumanity, solo artist) comes Sentinels. Combining sweeping motion picture style orchestral arrangements, modern classical piano, thunderous percussions, and the dynamic and powerful vocals of Barlow, Sentinels has set out to create something truly unique and groundbreaking. With musical and thematic elements inspired by the great drama, sci-fi, and fantasy films of the last 30 years — combined with duo's obvious enthusiasm for all things heavy metal — Sentinels works to embody the very essence of the word "epic." The full length debut album is set to be mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Amaranthe, Volbeat, Pyramaze) Winter of 2017.

Sentinels is:

Matt Barlow: Vocals - Lyrics - Choirs

Jonah Weingarten: Keyboards - Piano - Percussion - Orchestration

Check out the official Sentinels website at WeAreSentinels.com.