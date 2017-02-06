Former IN FLAMES Bassist PETER IWERS "Still Writing Music, Playing Music With Friends In Different Constellations"

In Flames bassist Iwers Ewers left the band following their 2016 North American tour. Guitarist Björn Gelotte recently spoke with Mick Burgess at Metal Express Radio about the band's new album, Battles, and spoke about Iwers departure. Check out the interview below.

A message from Iwers regarding his departure was issued in November 2016. Check it out below:

“Friends, I have decided to leave In Flames to pursue other endeavours. As a result, this current US tour will be my last one with In Flames, so if you are around, come and say hi.

It has been almost 20 years of fun and I am eternally grateful to you all for all the support you have given me and the rest of the guys throughout all these years. You made it all possible. Now is the time for me to move on with other musical and non-musical adventures.

I wish the very best to Niclas, Anders, Björn & Joe. Hope to see all you Jesterheads down the road in my future endeavours. Follow my instagram @peteriwers for updates.

May the force be with you.”

Bassist Håkan Skoger (Passenger, Gardenian) has joined In Flames for their current European tour with with Avenged Sevenfold and Disturbed. Check out fan-filmed video from Håkan Skoger’s debut with In Flames on January 10th in Glasgow, Scotland:

In addition to In Flames’ busy touring schedule ahead, their recent album Battles has now been nominated for the Swedish Grammis as “Hard Rock/Metal Album Of The Year”, marking the group’s eighth nomination to date. The awards will take place in Stockholm on February 28th. Other bands nominated in this category include Dark Tranquillity and Ghost.

The band states: "We are very honored to have received our 8th Swedish Grammis nomination for our newest album, Battles. We can’t thank our fans enough, who, throughout their years of support and dedication to our music have kept In Flames alive and inspired. Jesterheads, this one's for you!"

In March, the band will kick off their European tour named In Our Room - An Evening With In Flames. They will perform in spectacular, intimate locations such as churches and theaters. Most of the shows are already sold out, so make sure to grab some of the last tickets available now at InFlames.com.

Dates:

March

18 - Oslo, Norway - Kulturkirken (Sold Out)

19 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik (Sold Out)

20 - Stockholm, Sweden - Berns (Sold Out)

22 - Berlin, Germany - Admiralspalast

23 - Bochum, Germany - Christuskirche (Sold Out)

24 - Offenbach, Germany - Capitol (Sold Out)

26 - Munich, Germany - Freiheiz (Sold Out)

27 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Dal Verme

28 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

29 - Paris, France - Alhambra

31 - Zurich, Switzerland - Theatre 11