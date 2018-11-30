Former IN FLAMES Guitarist JESPER STRÖMBLAD - "I Must Step Aside From CYHRA’s Current Activities For The Rest Of The Year"

Former In Flames guitarist, Jesper Strömblad, has announced that he's taking the remainder of the year off from Gothenburg-based metallers, Cyhra.

Says Jesper: "Due to personal reasons concerning my family, I must step aside from Cyhra’s current activities for the rest of the year.

"I need to focus on some personal matters, and my family's health. And therefore, I will not be able to give the band the 100% commitment that is needed. I’d appreciate a respect of my privacy during this special time.

"I am happy that our friend & great guitarist Marcus Sunesson from Engel can fill-in for me for the upcoming Cyhra shows. Please welcome him in with open arms and give him the love & respect you all have given to me.

"Next year I'll be back with recharged heart and soul, and I can't wait to get back on the road to perform the songs from our new album that I am extremely proud of! I’ll be back."

A message from Cyhra: "We are definitely going to miss our good friend Jesper while he takes some time away from the band. However, we know that he will return very soon, ready to unleash his killer riffs and melodies, and most-likely more tattoo’d than ever!

"Marcus has already done a few shows with us, and he has done an amazing job. We feel that he is already very much part of the Cyhra family.

"We have two shows left for this year (in Sweden; Eskilstuna on Nov 30th and Stockholm on Dec 1st) and those are going to be awesome as always. 2019 will be a big year for us as our second album will be released, and we are planning to (FINALLY!) tour all over the world.

"Please come and have a good time & hang out with us. See you all on the road very soon!"