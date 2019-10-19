Former IRON MAIDEN Artist DEREK RIGGS Appearing At San Diego Metal Swap Meet Today

Former Iron Maiden cover artist Derek Riggs has been confirmed to appear at the 10th annual San Diego Metal Swap Meet which is being held at the Setting Sun Sake Brewing Company today (October 19th) 2019 in San Diego, California. Riggs has checked in with the following comment:

Derek Riggs: "Our friend Brian Parker has graciously invited us to the 10th anniversary of the San Diego Metal Swap Meet. It is a fun event and we had not been able to do it for the past few years due to prior commitments. We are looking forward to this year's event. Hopefully, the people who were disappointed that we would not be there in past years, will see us this time."

Brian Parker: "Metal Swap Meet 2019 marks our 10th anniversary and our second year at Setting Sun Sake Brewing Co. The all ages event will be on Saturday, October 19, from 11am to 6pm. We are excited to announce that traditional metal band Night Demon will be performing at 5:00pm. We will have over 50 vendors selling all kinds of metal related merchandise, arts and crafts. Music with be played by DJ Katon of LA thrash metal band Hirax. Metal photographer Peter Beste will be there selling his new book Defenders of the Faith, and we will have signing by Night Demon and Alien Weaponry. The location has 8 breweries and multiple food options including Full Metal Burgers. The even is only $10 and free to 12 and under. Look forward to seeing you all there."

For complete details go to the official San Diego Metal Swap Meet website here.