Former IRON MAIDEN Frontman PAUL DI'ANNO Opens Up About Health Issues - "I've Got No Plans To Retire; I Wanna Keep Playing But I Need To Get Well"

Former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno recently spoke with Spain's Mariskalrock.com and opened up about his recent health issues, wanting to return to the stage, and new music. Following is an excerpt from the conversation.

Di'Anno: "I nearly died four years ago. I had sepsis in Argentina. I was very, very sick. I just about made it home to England and then straight to hospital. I've been in and out of the hospital for four years now. I had operations done on both legs. I haven't been able to walk for four years. It's been very, very tough for me at the moment. Because of the sepsis, I keep getting infections, so they can't do the operations on my legs and stuff like that when they want to do them. At the moment I've only got one knee. The other knee has been taken out, but there's no new knee put in, so it's been a cement thing. But I wanna play, obviously, but I can't do that until I'm fixed. I haven't stopped playing music, and I've got no plans to retire; I wanna keep playing but I need to get well."

"It's driving me fucking mad not doing anything and not being able to go out. I can't even go out the house at the moment in case I get an infection again. So I'm pretty much a prisoner in my own home at the moment. My major concern at the moment is to get my legs fixed up. And once I've gotten them fixed up, then the infections will get less and less, which will be great, and then get out on tour. Touring is first. Touring is always number one, and then we'll consider what we're doing with albums and stuff like that after.

Metalville Records recently announced January 31st, 2020 as the international release date for a special live album from the legendary Paul Di'Anno titled Hell Over Waltrop - Live In Germany.

In the summer of 2006, Paul Di'Anno was asked if he would like to perform with his German band Phantoms Of The Opera at a city festival in the small Westphalian town of Waltrop - at that time, also with Fury In the Slaughterhouse and Sydney Youngblood. After initial skepticism about how to get the expected pop and disco fans, they decided to play the gig, especially since the two Re-Vision musicians, bassist Gonzo and drummer Dom, who formed the rhythm foundation of the Phantoms, had a home game.

And that skepticism vanished and suddenly turned into pure magic at the moment the band entered the stage. The city festival crowd mutated into an enthusiastic metal crowd, celebrating Paul and his boys through their brilliant gig.

The show was also completely recorded by producer and FOH man Thomas Mergler. At home, however, he found that the recordings were unusable due to an error by the monitor crew.

After more than 12 years, Thomas found the tapes again by chance. And he managed to save the old recordings with the help of more modern technical possibilities.

Now being released as Hell Over Walltrop - Live In Germany, the result is 100% kick-ass rock without tricks and overdubs. The band presents itself in top form and serves the audience various classics from Iron Maiden's early phase and from the solo career of Paul Di'Anno. Cover and tracklisting are as follows:

"Prowler"

"Murders In The Rue Morgue"

"Impaler"

"Remember Tomorrow"

"Children Of Madness"

"Marshall Lokjaw"

"The Living Dead"

"The Beast Arises"

"The Faith Healer"

"The Phantom Of The Opera"

"Transylvania"

"Running Free"

"Blitzkrieg Bop"

"Sanctuary"