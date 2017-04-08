Former JOURNEY Frontman STEVE PERRY Joins Band For Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction But Does Not Perform

On April 7th, TMZ reported that Journey’s former frontman, Steve Perry, would be performing with the band at their Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony that night.

The site issued an update after being contacted by representatives for Journey.

“Several sources who work with Friday night's production say they have been told Perry will perform, but top officials at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame say they have no knowledge of it. The 3 songs have already been blocked for the show. Journey's rep Larry Solters tells TMZ, "Steve Perry will NOT be performing tonight." One source says, "The wild card is if Perry just decides to sing when he gets onstage."

Perry was in attendance on the night and joined his former bandmates on stage during the induction, but he did not perform with Journey. He did, however, praise his successor Arnel Pineda - who was not inducted into Hall Of Fame - during his speech:

"I must give a shout out to a man who sings his heart out every night, Arnel Pineda."

The two singers met during the event, the occasion immortalized via Instagram.

Journey's Steve Perry & Arnel Pineda Hug It Out! | Susie Wargin | 103.5 The Fox https://t.co/ofvEMF1s4m — Shannon J. Ridley (@RidleyForever) 8 April 2017



Journey Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame https://t.co/9KZGiamtcO — Shannon J. Ridley (@RidleyForever) 8 April 2017



Perry last appeared with Journey when they received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2005. His last full show with the band took place in 1987. Pineda joined Journey in 2007 and the band has been fully active since then.

Stay tuned for more coverage from the night...