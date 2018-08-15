Former JOURNEY Frontman STEVE PERRY Releases Official Video For New Single "No Erasin'"

August 15, 2018, 8 minutes ago

Former Journey singer Steve Perry is expected to release his new solo album, Traces, on October 5th via Concord Records. An Amazon pre-order page for Perry's follow-up to his 1994 release For The Love Of Strange Medicine has since been mysteriously deleted, but revealed the artwork and tracklisting for the album (see below).

Meanwhile, Steve has launched a new official website, which offers links to new Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages. All pages include the simple message, "I know it's been a long time comin'..."Stay tuned for further updates on Steve Perry's new, long awaited solo release.

Tracklisting:

"No Erasin'"
"We're Still Here"
"Most Of All"
"No More Cryin'"
"In The Rain"
"Sun Shines Gray"
"You Belong To Me"
"Easy To Love"
"I Need You"
"We Fly"

A video for "No Erasin'" from the new album is available below.



