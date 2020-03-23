Former JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist Issues KK's PRIEST Debut Album Update - "This Album Is Coming Together So Naturally And Is Already Sounding Incredible"

K.K Downing, founding member of Judas Priest, recently announced the name of his new band, KK’s Priest. This all new band features some very familiar faces. With Downing on guitar, KK’s Priest features ex-Judas Priest members Tim “Ripper” Owens on vocals, who fronted the band for eight years and recorded two studio albums, Jugulator, featuring the Grammy-nominted track “Bullet Train”, and Demolition, plus two live albums, and Les Binks who was the drummer on the studio albums Stained Class and Killing Machine and the live album Unleashed In The East. They are joined by Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) on bass, and A.J. Mills (Hostile) on guitar. With the lineup complete, KK’s Priest is hard at work in the studio creating the band’s debut album which will be released globally by Explorer1 Music Group as a part of the partnership with K.K Downing signed early 2020.

Downing has posted an update on the band's forthcoming debut album:

"Hello KK'S Priest fans around the world. These are challenging and life-altering times for us all and I hope you and your families are all safe, at home, and comfortable. I am fortunate to have some of the best fans in the world. Your support and love is what allows and inspires us to create music and tour the world.

I have always considered you as part of my large extended family, and as I always say, family comes first! We all have to do everything we can to ensure that our families, friends, neighbours, work colleagues remain safe, healthy and comfortable. Together we will survive these uncertain few months, and we cannot wait to get out on the road and bring our music to you all in every corner of the globe.

In these times of uncertainty, I just wanted to give you an update from the studio. We are moving ahead full steam ahead on the new album. Thankfully Ripper finished all the tracks and got home to Ohio safely before the travel restrictions started, and I have to say I am so excited — his vocals are classic Ripper / Priest — and then some!

This album is coming together so naturally and is already sounding incredible — I can't wait for you to hear these songs — and I hope it's not too long before we can let you hear the first track released by Explorer1… so stay tuned!

Anyone that registers on our official website will get first access to news and music — so head on over to kkspriest.com and put in your email!

Thank you so much for your support over the years and please stay safe and keep on rocking!"

KK’s Priest is represented exclusively by Andy Gould for Explorer1, with Jim Morewood handling the band’s global bookings outside the US for the K2 Agency. Extensive touring and festival dates are already being planned with KK’s Priest taking to stages around the world to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Judas Priest and K.K Downing’s career as a founding member. The band will deliver everything that fans would expect of Downing and his ability to deliver up everything that is Priest including newly written metal masterpieces.

“Forging ahead with KK’s Priest was not only inevitable, but was essential for me to perform and deliver everything that is expected from me and KK’s Priest” says K.K. Downing. “Due to the massive demand and overwhelming support from fans around the world, I feel this is where I belong, and a set combining the true, classic songs and sound of Priest, together with great, newly forged metal tracks, is what fans can expect when KK’s Priest takes to stages around the world.”

Last summer K.K Downing made his first public appearance in almost 10 years, performing classic Judas Priest cuts at the Bloodstock Open Air Festival in the U.K. In November K.K Downing called on Tim “Ripper” Owens and Les Binks for a surprise, one-off performance, featuring Hostile’s A.J. Mills on guitar and David Ellefson from Megadeth on bass. The band performed a blistering set of classic Judas Priest songs as well as deep album cuts that have never been performed live. With an overwhelming response and the instant chemistry Downing, Owens and Binks shared on stage, KK’s Priest was born.

K.K Downing’s genre-defining guitar style helped establish Judas Priest‘s iconic sound and helped propelled them to one of the top heavy metal bands of all-time, earning numerous accolades including a Grammy in 2010 for “Best Metal Performance,” a total of five Grammy nominations and multi-platinum and gold releases.