Former JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist K.K. DOWNING - "I'm Not Of A Mind To Start Over Again, But Something Neat Could Pop Up"

During a recent interview with Do You Know Jack?, former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing addressed the possibility of recording and releasing new music.

Downing: "I'm not of a mind to start over again, but something neat could pop up, something neat could happen. I don't know. It's a case of treading carefully, really, because it is very time consuming to get involved again with new people, and there's lots of things, logistically, that need to happen. So it's a lot of hard work and time. There might be a better position for me. Exactly what, I don't know, really. I'll see what this year brings and probably will be making definitive decisions at some point, I guess, this year as to where I go next."

Sound Matters episode #070 features an in-depth conversation with guitarist K.K. Downing, formerly of Judas Priest. Topics of discussion include:

- Excerpt from the book that sets the tone for what's to come (14:57)

- Why it even shocked Downing when he decided to leave Judas Priest (25:54)

- Overlooked gems in Judas Priest's back catalogue (45:36)

- What over four decades in music has taught K.K. Downing (50:12)

A sample of the audiobook edition of Downing's autobiography, Heavy Duty: Days And Nights In Judas Priest, is available for streaming below.

Heavy Duty: Days And Nights In Judas Priest was released back in September via Hachette Audio (digital download), and Da Capo Press (print, ebook). The book was co-written by Scottish author and journalist Mark Eglinton.

A book synopsis states: Judas Priest formed in the industrial city of Birmingham, England, in 1968. With its distinctive twin-guitar sound, studs-and-leather image, and international sales of over 50 million records, Judas Priest became the archetypal heavy metal band in the 1980s. Iconic tracks like “Breaking The Law”, “Living After Midnight”, and “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming” helped the band achieve extraordinary success, but no one from the band has stepped out to tell their or the band’s story until now.

As the band approaches its golden anniversary, fans will at last be able to delve backstage into the decades of shocking, hilarious, and haunting stories that surround the heavy metal institution. In Heavy Duty guitarist K.K. Downing discusses frontman Rob Halford’s hidden sexuality, the personality conflicts, the business screw-ups, the acrimonious relationship with fellow heavy metal band Iron Maiden, and how Judas Priest was at ground zero for the parental outrage targeting heavy metal in the ’80s. Lastly, he reveals the life-changing moment when he looked at his bandmates on stage during a 2010 concert and thought, “This is the last show.” Whatever the topic, whoever’s involved, K.K. doesn’t hold back.

With the band at the beginning through his retirement in 2010 (and even still as a member of the band’s board of directors), Downing has seen it all and is now finally at a place in his life where he can also let it all go. Even if you’re a lifelong fan, if you think you know the full story of Judas Priest, well, you’ve got another thing coming.