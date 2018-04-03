Former JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist K.K. DOWNING Launches Live Music Venue In Wolverhampton; SKID ROW Show Scheduled In August

"It’s with great pleasure and excitement I can confirm another new chapter in my lifelong musical journey," says former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing, "however this time on the other side of the crowd barriers.

"As many fans may have already seen, I will be hosting live rock and metal shows at an exciting new venue close to home in Wolverhampton, based in the heart of the Midlands… 'The Home of Metal’….

"Last year I was asked to visit this venue by a good friend, and together we agreed it would make an amazing place for fans to see top bands and artists close up in unique surroundings. The city of Wolverhampton itself and the Midlands in general has a great live music scene, with many new bands now making the breakthrough, not to mention the Old Guard of Legends still at the forefront driving the way.

“KK’s Steel Mill is very happy to have found its home at Starworks Warehouse. The historic building was the birthplace of The Star Motor Car Company around the early 1900’s, and the building in its

current format has kept that raw industrial feel. We aim to put on regular headlining shows throughout the year, and I am thrilled to announce for starters I will host American rockers Skid Row on Friday the 24th of August when Snake, Rachel, Scotti, Rob and ZP bring their hard hitting show to the Steel Mill.

"I’m looking forward to seeing many fans at the upcoming shows, enjoy the music!! I’ll probably see you at the bar."

For tickets to the Skid Row show, head here.