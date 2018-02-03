Former JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist K.K. DOWNING On Upcoming Memoir - "Recollecting My Life As I Have Done In This Book Has Often Brought Me Close To Tears"

Da Capo Press recently announced a September 18th release date for Heavy Duty: Days And Nights In Judas Priest, a memoir by Judas Priest co-founder and former guitarist, K.K. Downing, co-written with Mark Eglinton (Rex Brown's Official Truth 101 Proof, Nergal's Confessions Of A Heretic).

Downing has posted the following message via Facebook: "I just wanted to make reference to my upcoming autobiography. It was with great surprise to me that I saw articles recently relating to my book, as work is still in progress finalizing everything. The internet-led world we live in doesn’t make it easy to keep secrets! However, I was secretly desperate to tell you all about this book, as my life story is something that I am very proud of - even though I suspect that some of the details will surprise you just as they did me as I lived through them.

"Recollecting my life as I have done in this book has often brought me to close to tears, but has also made me laugh with the fondest memories. It is true that I have made many friends along the way but it is also true that I have made some enemies. But one thing is for sure: the music that has been everything to me has not only been my salvation, but has also brought me closer to the people of so many nations— and I can honestly say that I consider all of you to be my very dear friends.

"Heavy Duty is now destined to come your way in September, and it is my proudest moment to be able to share it with you." A book synopsis states: Judas Priest formed in the industrial city of Birmingham, England, in 1968. With its distinctive twin-guitar sound, studs-and-leather image, and international sales of over 50 million records, Judas Priest became the archetypal heavy metal band in the 1980s. Iconic tracks like “Breaking The Law”, “Living After Midnight”, and “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming” helped the band achieve extraordinary success, but no one from the band has stepped out to tell their or the band’s story until now.

As the band approaches its golden anniversary, fans will at last be able to delve backstage into the decades of shocking, hilarious, and haunting stories that surround the heavy metal institution. In Heavy Duty guitarist K.K. Downing discusses frontman Rob Halford’s hidden sexuality, the personality conflicts, the business screw-ups, the acrimonious relationship with fellow heavy metal band Iron Maiden, and how Judas Priest was at ground zero for the parental outrage targeting heavy metal in the ’80s. Lastly, he reveals the life-changing moment when he looked at his bandmates on stage during a 2010 concert and thought, “This is the last show.” Whatever the topic, whoever’s involved, K.K. doesn’t hold back.

With the band at the beginning through his retirement in 2010 (and even still as a member of the band’s board of directors), Downing has seen it all and is now finally at a place in his life where he can also let it all go. Even if you’re a lifelong fan, if you think you know the full story of Judas Priest, well, you’ve got another thing coming.

Further updates to follow.