Former JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist K.K. DOWNING "Really Delighted" To Perform With ROSS THE BOSS At Bloodstock Open Air 2019

Former Manowar guitarist, Ross The Boss, recently announced that former Judas Priest guitarist, K.K. Downing, will be joining him for several songs at this year's Bloodstock Open Air festival, talking place August 11 at Catton Park in Derbyshire, UK.

Says Downing: “I’m really delighted and really looking forward to sharing the stage with Ross The Boss and saying hello to all our fans together. For me, as you know, it’s been far too long, so I sincerely hope to see as many familiar faces as possible at this truly unique event. True metal for true metal fans at the UK’s truest metal festival. United we stand!”

Ross The Boss previously stated: "We the Ross The Boss band are SO FUCKING EXCITED and honored to have K.K. Downing, an immortal metal legend, joining us onstage in front of some of the greatest metal fans in the world at Bloodstock UK."